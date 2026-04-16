Maina named Vision 2030 acting director

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Chairman of Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Board Dr Emmanuel Nzai (right) congratulates James Maina after being announced Acting DG of Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat (VDS) has appointed James Maina as the acting director general.

Chairman of the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Board, Dr Emmanuel Nzai, made the announcement during formal introduction at the VDS’ offices in Nairobi.

Maina joins the Secretariat from the State Department for Economic Planning (SDEP) following a recommendation of the Board and appointment by the Principal Secretary of SDEP, National Treasury Dr Bonface Makokha.

Introducing Maina, SDEP’s Administrative Secretary Dr Haron Komen commended the appointment, saying it is a critical choice at an opportune time.

“Maina brings to the VDS an extensive career spanning 29 years in public service,” said Komen. “He has deep expertise in macroeconomic and national development planning, international relations, monitoring and evaluation and performance management.”

Over the course of his career, Maina has played a pivotal role in shaping Kenya’s development agenda.

He coordinated the preparation of the Fourth Medium Term Plan (MTP IV) and was instrumental in the development of the Third Medium Term Plan (MTP III) under the Kenya Vision 2030 framework.

Additionally, he has overseen country reporting on the Africa Agenda 2063 First Ten-Year Implementation Plan (FTYIP).

Chairman Nzai congratulated Maina and thanked the Principal Secretary and Head of Public service for the timely appointment. He also called for renewed commitment to transformational leadership, business unusual and relentless focus on results.