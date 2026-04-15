State banks on sensitisation forums to unlock Kenya's Pig sector as pork demand rises

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Principal Secretary, State Department for Livestock Development Jonathan Mueke, and Felisters Gitau CEO, Farmer’s Choice Limited, hold copies of the collaboration framework signed during the National Pig Value Chain Stakeholder Sensitisation Forum at Safari Park Hotel. [Courtesy, Ministry]

The government is now banking on public sensitisation forums on the pig value chain aimed at building a resilient, competitive, and inclusive pig industry.

This comes after Farmers Choice Limited, in partnership with the State Department for Livestock Development, convened a stakeholder sensitisation forum on the national pig value chain at a Nairobi hotel to strengthen food security and agricultural productivity.

The forum brought together government and private sector stakeholders to assess the state of the industry.

Principal Secretary for Livestock Development Jonathan Mueke, while speaking at the forum, said the government is prioritising the sector as part of broader efforts to strengthen food security and agricultural productivity.

“The pig value chain presents a significant opportunity for Kenya to diversify its sources of animal protein while improving incomes for smallholder farmers,” he said, adding, “Addressing constraints such as disease management, feed affordability, traceability, and market access will be critical to closing the supply gap and meeting growing demand.”

Kenya’s per capita pork consumption remains low at 0.4 kg per person per year, half the WHO-recommended 0.8 kg, despite the sector contributing Sh19.5 billion (5 per cent of livestock output).

Demand IS projected to grow over 125 per cent by 2030, driven by urbanisation, population growth, and changing diets. The sector holds significant growth potential.

Mr Mueke said key challenges across the value chain include the high cost of quality feeds, recurring disease outbreaks such as African swine fever, and limited market access due to inadequate processing capacity and gaps in cold-chain infrastructure, all of which continue to constrain growth and disrupt supply.

The PS said that as Kenya continues to confront malnutrition and to promote dietary diversity, responsibly produced pork can play a meaningful role in improving nutritional outcomes, particularly for vulnerable households.

“To realise that potential, however, we must ensure safe production, proper handling and processing, and strict compliance with food safety standards measures that protect consumers and build market confidence,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Farmer’s Choice Limited Chief Executive Officer, Felisters Gitau, who emphasised the need for coordinated action across the value chain to address these challenges.

“Transforming the pig value chain requires deliberate and sustained collaboration across production, processing, markets, and policy,” she said, “We must invest in farmer capacity, strengthen traceability and food safety systems, and build consumer trust, while expanding market access and opportunities for farmers.”

The sensitisation forum forms part of ongoing efforts under the National Pig Value Chain Development Strategy (2025–2029), aimed at strengthening public-private collaboration and empowering small-scale farmers.

Proposed interventions include farmer training programmes, public education campaigns on pork nutrition and safety, and initiatives to expand market access and consumption.

Beyond its economic potential, the pig sector also has important implications for nutrition and sustainability.

Pork provides high-quality protein and is rich in essential vitamins such as B1, B6, and B12, as well as iron and zinc.

Compared to ruminant livestock, pigs have shorter production cycles and lower emissions per kilogram of meat produced.

If effectively developed, the pig value chain is expected to improve household incomes, reduce the national protein deficit, and contribute to Kenya’s food security agenda, in line with Sustainable Development Goal 2 on Zero Hunger.