Banks double lending target to small businesses to hit Sh326b

Kenyan banks doubled new lending to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in 2025, according to new data from the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA).
The banks advanced Sh326.5 billion in lending against an annual target of Sh150 billion.
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