Rattled President Ruto hits back at opposition

President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi County, July 23, 2026. [PCS]

Facing mounting pressure from a surge in pushback against his reelection plans, President William Ruto yesterday criticised the opposition as an existential threat to the country and urged Kenyans to reject them.

On a day when the Linda Mwanainchi brigade stormed Western and delivered a strong message of intent to unseat him,