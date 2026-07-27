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Rattled President Ruto hits back at opposition

By Mary Imenza | Jul. 27, 2026
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President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi County, July 23, 2026. [PCS]

Facing mounting pressure from a surge in pushback against his reelection plans, President William Ruto yesterday criticised the opposition as an existential threat to the country and urged Kenyans to reject them.

On a day when the Linda Mwanainchi brigade stormed Western and delivered a strong message of intent to unseat him,

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Related Topics

William Ruto 2027 General Election Opposition Politics Politics
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