Rattled President Ruto hits back at opposition

Facing mounting pressure from a surge in pushback against his reelection plans, President William Ruto yesterday criticised the opposition as an existential threat to the country and urged Kenyans to reject them.
On a day when the Linda Mwanainchi brigade stormed Western and delivered a strong message of intent to unseat him,
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