KRA falls Sh84billion short of Q3 target, collects Sh2.04 trillion

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KRACommissioner-General Humphrey Wattanga. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has missed its nine-month revenue target by Sh84 billion, despite surpassing the Sh2 trillion mark in cumulative collections for the Financial Year 2025/26.

The Authority had projected to collect Sh2.122 trillion by the end of the third quarter but realized only Sh2.038 trillion, translating to a 96.1 per cent performance rate and an 11.4 per cent growth compared to a similar period last year.

“KRA has surpassed the Sh2 trillion mark in cumulative revenue collection by the close of the third quarter of FY2025/26, collecting Sh2.038 trillion as at March 31, 2026, against a target of Sh2.122 trillion,” the authority said in a statement dated Tuesday, April 7.

KRA has attributed the growth to improved performance in both domestic taxes and customs.

Customs and Border Control exceeded its target with a 100.9 per cent performance rate, collecting Sh733.7 billion, while Domestic Taxes generated Sh1.301 trillion between July 2025 and March 2026.

Revenue collected on behalf of other government entities stood at Sh204.452 billion, representing a performance rate of 101.4 per cent against a target of Sh201.705 billion.

Exchequer revenue amounted to Sh1.834 trillion, a 95.5 per cent performance against a target of Sh1.921 trillion.

Last year, KRA also recorded growth in revenue collection but fell short of its Sh1.314 trillion target by Sh152 billion.

With one quarter remaining, the authority said it remains confident of narrowing the gap towards its annual target of Sh2.97 trillion.