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Experts: Africa's growth depends on bankable projects, not capital

By Graham Kajilwa | Apr. 7, 2026

Africa’s growth hinges on bankable projects, not a lack of capital, experts say. [iStockphoto]

Whenever African economies are discussed, aid and loans feature prominently.

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Africa Economic Growth Bankable Projects Gillian Rogers IFC Kenya Investment Capital
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