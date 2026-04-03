Tourism earnings hit record Sh500 billion as arrivals near 8m

Audio By Vocalize



Tourists observe antelopes in Kenya's savanna. [courtesy]

Kenya’s tourism earnings hit a record Sh500 billion in 2025, signalling strong recovery and growth despite recent shocks, including Gen-Z protests and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Data from the Kenya Tourism Sector Performance Report 2025 shows the country hosted an estimated 7.9 million travellers, comprising 2.7 million international visitors and 5.2 million domestic tourists.

This marks an increase from Sh452.2 billion in 2024, when Kenya recorded 2.4 million international arrivals.

Domestic tourism remained a key pillar, cushioning the sector against external shocks and seasonal fluctuations while sustaining demand throughout the year.

Globally, international tourist arrivals grew by about four per cent in 2025, reaching an estimated 1.52 billion travellers, an increase of nearly 60 million compared to 2024.

Against this backdrop, Kenya outperformed the global average. International arrivals rose from about 2.47 million in 2024 to 2.7 million in 2025, representing growth of roughly nine per cent, more than double the global average.

According to Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano the performance reflects growing global confidence in Kenya as a preferred destination.

“It also reflects the country’s strategic positioning within the global tourism landscape, particularly as destinations compete for a share of the expanding international travel market,” she said.

The growth has been driven by aggressive destination marketing, improved air and road connectivity, diversified tourism products, supportive government policies and enhanced visa openness.

“The introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system has also played a critical role in streamlining travel processes and improving visitor experience,” Miano added.

Africa remained Kenya’s largest source market, contributing 47 per cent of international arrivals, followed by Europe at 25 per cent and the Americas at 14 per cent.

The report highlights strong regional mobility, improved cross-border linkages and sustained long-haul travel demand from traditional markets.

While Asia and Oceania currently account for a smaller share, they present significant growth opportunities through targeted marketing and expanded air connectivity.

Leisure travel dominated arrivals at 46 per cent, followed by visits to friends and relatives at 20 per cent and business travel at 19 per cent—underscoring a balanced and resilient tourism mix.

The United States remained Kenya’s top source market, followed by Uganda, Tanzania and the United Kingdom. Emerging markets such as India and China also showed steady growth.

Globally, tourism continued its recovery despite challenges such as geopolitical tensions, climate change impacts and labour shortages.

Africa emerged as the fastest-growing tourism region at eight per cent, positioning Kenya to capitalise on the momentum and strengthen its appeal as a leading destination for wildlife, culture, adventure, meetings and wellness tourism.