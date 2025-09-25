Africa urged to lead global tourism, not just host it

Tourists observe antelopes in Kenya’s savanna, where wildlife remains central to Africa’s tourism future.

Africa is under pressure to shift from being a destination to a driver in global tourism as the continent faces renewed calls to shape its own narrative, governance and growth strategy.

Although it accounts for just 5 per cent of global tourist arrivals, Africa holds some of the fastest-growing markets and the youngest population. Analysts warn that without clear strategies, it risks missing another opportunity to influence tourism governance and instead remain a consumer of outside agendas.

The calls gained momentum after Shaikha Al Nowais was elected Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism).

Her campaign drew support from Asia, the Middle East and parts of Africa, buoyed by the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) rising influence in tourism diplomacy.

She previously served as corporate vice president at Rotana Hotel Management and sits on the Middle East and Africa chapter of the Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA).

Al Nowais is the first Arab woman to lead the global tourism agency since its founding in 1975. Supporters describe her election as a symbolic breakthrough that could reshape how institutions engage with Africa.

She urged African countries to harness digital innovation, embed sustainability and take control of their tourism industries. “Africa deserves not only to benefit from tourism but to lead in shaping its governance,” she noted.

Kenya and South Africa are seen as test cases. Nairobi’s tech sector is positioned to pioneer digital tourism platforms and regional innovation labs. South Africa has a mature industry but faces inequality in how revenue is shared.

Regeneration must be the guiding principle, Al Nowais explained. Growth measured only by visitor numbers is no longer viable.

Her agenda aligns with African Union (AU) goals on youth and climate resilience. Implementation depends on political stability, infrastructure investment and stronger local policies.

“Africa is not just a destination. It is the future of global tourism and I intend to help the world see that,” she argued.

UN Tourism itself recently rebranded from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to reflect evolving global dynamics. Al Nowais is expected to continue this modernization push, with Africa positioned as a key frontier for innovation, equity and growth.

The African Tourism Board (ATB) welcomed her election as a chance to amplify Africa’s voice in global tourism governance. It signaled readiness to partner on infrastructure investment, small and medium enterprise (SME) capacity building and policy frameworks that support sustainable development.