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Why Gen Zs are not sending money to parents

By Esther Dianah | Apr. 2, 2026
Woman at work in a call centre. [Courtesy, iStockphoto]

Kenya's Gen-Zs, unlike Millennials, have refused to pay black tax; instead, they are saving for retirement. 

A new study by Old Mutual Financial Wellness Monitor 2025 reveals that Millennials could be the last generation to support parents and other dependents.

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Black Tax Gen-Z Millenials Financial Struggles
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