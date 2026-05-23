Uganda confirms three new Ebola cases, suspends flights to Kinshasa

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Ebola outbreak. [AFP]

Uganda has confirmed three new cases of Ebola Virus Disease, bringing the total number of infections to five.

Health Services Director-General Charles Olaro said the new cases involve a Ugandan national, a health worker, and a Congolese woman who recently travelled into the country.

The woman, reportedly a resident of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), travelled from Arua to Entebbe on a chartered flight on May 10 to seek medical treatment.

“She was initially treated and discharged in good condition, after which she travelled back. Subsequently, the ministry received a tip-off from the pilot who airlifted her, prompting further follow-up. A sample was retrieved, which tested positive,” Olaro said.

He added that all contacts linked to the confirmed cases had been identified and were under close monitoring.

“The ministry continues to strengthen surveillance, case management, contact tracing, and public awareness efforts to contain the outbreak,” he said.

The new Ebola cases have prompted Uganda Airlines to temporarily suspend flights to and from Kinshasa.

In a notice, the airline said the suspension would take effect on May 23, 2026, and remain in place until further notice as a precautionary measure.

“Uganda Airlines wishes to inform the public that, following recent Ebola developments in the region, flights to and from Kinshasa will be temporarily cancelled effective May 23, 2026, until further notice.”

“This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in the interest of the health, safety and well-being of our passengers, crew and the wider public.”

Last week, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Diana Atwine announced the death of one patient and said a second patient was recovering after testing negative for Ebola on May 18 and May 20.

She added that authorities had identified and placed 127 contacts under institutional quarantine as part of efforts to contain the outbreak.

The suspension comes amid a United States directive introducing new public health arrival restrictions and enhanced Ebola screening measures for travellers arriving from the DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan following Ebola alerts in parts of Central Africa.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the outbreak risk in the DRC is now “very high,” with confirmed and suspected cases continuing to rise, particularly in Ituri Province and other conflict-affected regions.