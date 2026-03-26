Fears as airfares rise due to fuel shortage

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Shell Petrol along Mombasa road as the company experience increased demand for our products which has resulted in temporary stock-out at some stations. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Fears of a looming fuel crisis are growing amid reports of shortages in several parts of the country and a planned increase in airline ticket prices.

Skyward Airlines has announced that it will introduce a fuel surcharge on all its tickets beginning April 1, citing rising global fuel costs.

The move is expected to increase travel expenses for passengers already grappling with high transport costs.

“We are writing to keep you informed of an upcoming adjustment to our fares. Effective April 1. A fuel surcharge will be applied to all Skyward Airlines ticket prices,” states the airlines advisory.

In a statement dated March 26, the airline said the aviation industry continues to face pressure from sustained increases in global fuel prices, which account for a significant share of operating costs for airlines.

“The aviation industry continues to navigate the impact of rising global fuel costs, driven by sustained supply pressures in international markets,” statement stated.

“As internationally imported fuel represents a substantial portion of our operating costs for each flight, these conditions have required us to take deliberate steps to ensure we can maintain a sustainable and reliable service.”

Reports from several parts of the country indicate that some petrol stations have experienced supply disruptions.

A number of fuel stations particularly those operated by Vivo Energy Kenya have experienced supply disruptions, sparking concern among motorists and transport operators.

“We have recently experienced increased demand for our products which has resulted in temporary stock-out at some stations. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and working continuously to replenish affected sites as quickly as possible,” stated Vivo.

Motorists and public transport operators have also reported difficulties finding fuel at some stations, sparking speculation that traders may be withholding supplies in anticipation of a price increase in the next fuel review cycle.

The concerns come at a time when thousands of families are planning journeys to rural homes for Easter festivities next week.

Despite the growing fears, the government has dismissed claims of a national fuel shortage. Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi maintained that the country has adequate fuel reserves and that the supply chain remains stable.

“Kenya has sufficient stocks of petroleum products to meet national demand,” Wandayi said, urging Kenyans to avoid panic buying and assuring them that the government is closely monitoring the situation.

According to officials in the energy sector, the government has begun investigating reports that some oil marketers may be withholding supplies in anticipation of higher prices.

“This conduct is commercially opportunistic and contrary to the country’s interest,” Wandayi warned, adding that companies found hoarding fuel would face sanctions.