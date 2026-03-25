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Turkish firm picks Kenya as East Africa base in growing trade push

By David Njaaga | Mar. 25, 2026
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Turkish firms deepen roots in Nairobi, positioning Kenya as a strategic hub in Ankara’s expanding Africa trade push. [File,Standard]

Kenyans stand to benefit from deepening commercial ties with Turkey, as more Turkish companies choose Nairobi over rival regional hubs as their preferred continental base.

The trend signals growing confidence in Kenya's economic stability, as Ankara accelerates a broad push into African markets spanning textiles, infrastructure, energy and logistics.

Both governments have been working to grow bilateral trade volumes to $1 billion, with leading Turkish companies setting up base in Kenya, Africa's sixth-largest economy.

Kenya features on Turkey's Ministry of Trade priority countries list for 2024 to 2025, alongside Tanzania, Ghana and Mozambique.

The newest entrant is Raff Military Textile, a Turkish manufacturer that has spent more than two decades producing specialised uniforms and tactical gear for defence and security forces across multiple continents.

The company has announced plans to anchor its African expansion in Kenya, introducing its Raff Elite collection, a premium line that includes two existing product versions with a third currently in development, to clients in the country.

"Kenya is a vital partner for us. We are not just looking to supply equipment; we are looking to build a bridge between Türkiye and Kenya," said Chief Executive Eray Yükseloğlu.

Kenya's imports from Turkey stood at $173.66 million in 2024, against exports of just $20.91 million in 2023, a gap that underlines the scale of Turkish commercial interest in the Kenyan market.

Yükseloğlu said the firm had spent years studying the market before committing.

"We have taken the time to understand the local landscape, and our goal is to build strong, lasting relationships that go beyond business transactions," he noted.

Turkey's trade with African countries exceeded $37 billion in 2024, with Ankara targeting $40 billion in 2025 as part of its continent-wide expansion drive.

"This is not just about supplying uniforms. It is about understanding a country's needs and being part of its journey toward excellence," Yükseloğlu added.

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Related Topics

Turkish Investment Kenya Turkey Kenya Trade Kenya East Africa Investment Hub Raff Military Textile Kenya
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