IM Group growth rises as Kakuzi posts profit rebound

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Kakuzi Plc Managing Director Chris Flowers. [File, Standard]

I&M Group PLC has recorded a 24 per cent profit increase, hitting Sh19.8 billion profit after in 2025.

Total revenue for the reporting period went up by 19 per cent to hit Sh60.3 billion, boosted by a 16 per cent rise in net interest income to Sh46 billion. At the same time, non-interest income increased by 31 per cent to Sh14.4 billion, owing to positive outcomes from the ongoing revenue diversification.

Loans and advances increased by seven per cent to Sh306 billion during the period.

The strong performance was driven by the Group’s robust operating revenues across all markets, reflecting the continued success of its regional diversification strategy.

In line with this strong performance, the Board recommended a final dividend of Sh2.25per share, bringing the total dividend to Sh3.75 per share, a 25 per cent increase from 2024.

In addition, the Bank maintained a resilient and high-quality income mix, and a solid balance sheet, with the Bank’s asset base maintaining upward momentum and rising 15 per cent to Sh668.9 billion. The Group’s regional subsidiaries sustained a strong growth trajectory, contributing 24 per cent of the Group’s overall performance.

I&M Group Regional CEO Kihara Maina noted that the Group’s strong performance is a clear testament to the growing strength, resilience and synergy of their operations across all markets. “This momentum positions us firmly on the path toward our long-term ambition of becoming Eastern Africa’s leading financial partner for growth,” Maina said.

Elsewhere, Kakuzi Plc, a listed agribusiness and producer of superfoods, reported a profit after tax of Sh387.5 million for the 2025 financial year, marking a significant recovery from the Sh131.6 million loss recorded in 2024.

The company generated total revenues of Sh5.4 billion, with a pre-tax profit of Sh568 million, a sharp improvement from the pre-tax loss of Sh167 million posted in the previous year. Kakuzi, a major grower of avocados, macadamia, and blueberries, attributed the turnaround to improved performance across its operations.

According to Kakuzi Plc Chairman Nicholas Ng’ang’a, while certain circumstances that led to the loss in 2024 have been mitigated, geopolitical tensions continue to negatively impact the firm’s flagship avocado operations.

To mitigate losses, Kakuzi Managing Director, Chris Flowers said the firm is actively rolling out a products and market diversification strategy, among other efforts to accelerate growth.