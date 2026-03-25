×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenya's Artificial Intelligence Bill should encourage innovation, not suffocate it

By George Nyongesa | Mar. 25, 2026
The AI Bill 2026 risks importing not just good ideas, but also the burdens that come with regulating far more advanced economies. [iStockphoto]

A university student in the country using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to write code or launch a small digital project may soon find themselves caught in regulations designed for billion-dollar tech companies. That tension, between protection and progress, is at the heart of the Kenya Artificial Intelligence Bill, 2026.

Kenya is not new to technological leaps. We have seen what happens when the right conditions meet local ingenuity. The rise of M-Pesa transformed how millions transact, save, and build businesses. Today, AI presents a similar opportunity. From fraud detection in mobile money to diagnostic tools in hospitals and chatbots for farmers, AI is quietly embedding itself into everyday life.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Artificial Intelligence Bill Artificial Intelligence AI Bill Karen Nyamu
.

Latest Stories

Inside Karen Nyamu's Artificial Intelligence Bill
Inside Karen Nyamu's Artificial Intelligence Bill
Opinion
By George Nyongesa
44 mins ago
Power broker, retiree, Sh63m legal thriller in the names of Farouk, Koskei, Murkomen, Sudi
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
44 mins ago
Strathmore unveils Sh2b STEM complex plan
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
44 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Custody horror: Tuju's arrest sparks outrage over inhumane police treatment
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 44 mins ago
Custody horror: Tuju's arrest sparks outrage over inhumane police treatment
Inside Karen Nyamu's Artificial Intelligence Bill
By George Nyongesa 44 mins ago
Inside Karen Nyamu's Artificial Intelligence Bill
Power broker, retiree, Sh63m legal thriller in the names of Farouk, Koskei, Murkomen, Sudi
By Kamau Muthoni 44 mins ago
Power broker, retiree, Sh63m legal thriller in the names of Farouk, Koskei, Murkomen, Sudi
Call for return of subsidies, price reduction as fuel crisis looms
By Macharia Kamau and Graham Kajilwa 44 mins ago
Call for return of subsidies, price reduction as fuel crisis looms
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved