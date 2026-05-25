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Crown Paints rewards top-performing dealers with five-day trip to Morocco

By Crown Paints Kenya | May. 25, 2026
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Crown Paints Kenya PLC has rewarded its top-performing dealers with an exclusive, luxury incentive trip to Morocco under its flagship TAJI dealer recognition programme, reinforcing the company’s commitment to strengthening dealer partnerships and driving regional business growth.

The all-expense-paid five-day experience brings together high-performing dealers from Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania for a curated cultural and business experience across Casablanca, the Atlantic coastline, and the iconic Hassan II Mosque.

The trip forms part of Crown Paints’ broader dealer engagement strategy aimed at recognising high performance across its distribution networks.

Launched last year, TAJI is Crown Paints’ premium dealer engagement platform designated to celebrate excellence among its trade partners through business incentives, recognition events, networking opportunities, and exclusive international travel experiences.

The programme has since expanded across the region, reflecting the growing role dealers continue to play in the company’s growth ambitions.

The 2026 edition introduced an expanded product portfolio and broader reward categories aimed at increasing participation across the network under the theme: “More Products. More Rewards.

While addressing the dealers during the occasion, Crown Paints Group Chief Executive Officer, Mustafa Turra, said the initiative was about recognising the partners who drive business daily by creating meaningful value beyond the transaction.

“TAJI is designed to reward performance, strengthen long-term partnerships, and inspire our dealers to grow with us as we continue to expand our market leadership,” Turra explained, noting that a total of over 200 channel partners attended the TAJI event in Nairobi, where top performers were celebrated as the next phase of the initiative was unveiled. “This is more than just a reward. It is recognition of the effort we put in every day.  

“Being part of TAJI motivates us to push further and grow with the business,” said Samuel Kiruki of Checkers Hardware Ltd.

Kariuki said the initiative underscores Crown Paints’ broader strategy of building a high-performing dealer ecosystem, positioning its partners as central to its growth strategy.

By linking performance to premium experiences, the company continues to align recognition with ambition and business growth.

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Related Topics

Crown Paints Kenya PLC Crown Paints Top-dealers Crown Paints TAJI Initiative Crown Paints Recognition Plan
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