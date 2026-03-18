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Why World Bank has banned PwC Kenya for 21 months

By David Njaaga | Mar. 18, 2026

World Bank bans PwC Kenya, Rwanda over fraud in Sh149.8bn Ethiopia-Kenya power project after firms admit to rigging a 2019 consultancy contract. [File,Standard]

The World Bank has barred PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Kenya from its projects for 21 months after the firm admitted to rigging a consultancy contract.

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Related Topics

PwC Africa Collusion World Bank PwC Kenya Debarment World Bank Debarment Africa PwC Rwanda Banned
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