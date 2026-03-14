Naivasha businesses light up as firms rush to showcase Safari Rally-style services

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Galana Energies staff execute a rapid vehicle check at the Malewa station during the Safari Rally Kenya on March 13, 2026. [Brian Ngugi, Standard]

Local businesses in the Naivasha region are reaping significant gains from the influx of spectators and crews for the Safari Rally Kenya, with hospitality and retail sectors reporting a sharp uptick in activity as the World Rally Championship event enters its second day.

An estimated 600,000 spectators are attending the four-day event, including more than 10,000 regional visitors from Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia, injecting millions of shillings into the local economy.

Hotels and short-term rental properties along Moi South Lake Road are reporting full occupancy, with rates more than doubling in some cases, while vendors and transport operators are capitalising on the surge in foot traffic.

For fuel retailer Galana Energies, the rally has provided a high-octane opportunity to engage directly with consumers and showcase its brand to a captive audience of motorsport enthusiasts.

At its Malewa station along the rally route, the company on Friday transformed the forecourt into a spectacle of its own, treating customers to a "mock rally pit stop" experience designed to bring the excitement of professional rally-style servicing to everyday motorists.

"Safari Rally is an iconic Kenyan sporting moment, and being part of the ecosystem that keeps it moving is something we are incredibly proud of," Sharon Bachia, Head of Marketing at Galana Energies.

The activity run throughout the day as rally cars pulled in for crucial refuelling between stages, allowed motorists to receive a "curated rally-style vehicle treatment" that included quick car servicing, engine checks, tyre checks and a fuel refill, all delivered with the pace, coordination and sharp execution of an actual rally pit crew.

Galana staff worked alongside the actual competitors, creating an immersive experience that blurred the line between spectator sport and consumer engagement.

Customers pulled into the station expecting routine refuelling and instead found themselves at the centre of motorsport theatre, as rally machines pulled in and departed in quick succession while enthusiasts converged on the forecourt. Galana Energies staff execute a rapid vehicle check at the Malewa station during the Safari Rally Kenya on March 13, 2026. [Brian Ngugi, Standard]

"Throughout the day, the station transformed into the heartbeat of the rally, where the rally drivers and rally enthusiasts converged," the company said.

The Malewa station's strategic location along the rally route made it a natural hub for both competitors and fans, offering spectators a rare opportunity to witness the speed, precision and choreography of a professional rally pit stop up close.

The experience allowed customers to "feel the adrenaline and precision that define rally pit operations while showcasing Galana Energies' commitment to vehicle care and performance," the company said.

The Malewa station's transformation into a rally hub also served as a visible reminder of the commercial ecosystem that sustains the event, with private sector players leveraging the Safari Rally's global reach to connect with consumers.

The 2026 edition of the Safari Rally, now in its sixth year since returning to the WRC calendar, continues to drive economic activity in the region. Government data from previous years estimates the event generates at least Sh6 billion in economic value over four days, supported by global broadcast exposure promoting Kenya as a tourism destination.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has noted that hospitality facilities are operating at near-full capacity, demonstrating the event's role in advancing the country's tourism targets.

With 46 drivers, including 17 Kenyan competitors, tackling 20 special stages over rugged terrain, the Safari Rally remains one of the sport's most demanding events.