Africa roots for strong data systems to spur development

Director General Kenya Space Agency Hillary Kipkosgey. [File]

Kenya is set to host the Global Data Festival 2026, becoming the first country in Africa to stage the international event that brings together leaders in data, technology and innovation from across the world.

The Kenya Space Agency announced this during a press briefing in Nairobi, where government officials and international partners emphasised the growing importance of data, space technology and digital innovation in addressing global development challenges.

Speaking at the briefing, the Director General of the Kenya Space Agency, Hillary Kipkosgey, urged stakeholders across government, the private sector and research institutions to take advantage of data generated by the agency to drive socio-economic development.

Kipkosgey said satellite and earth observation data can significantly improve decision-making in sectors such as agriculture, natural resource management and environmental monitoring.

“Earth observation allows us to monitor the state of the Earth from space without limitations. From that vantage point, we can assess agricultural performance, monitor natural resources and support both socio-economic development and national security,” he said.

He, however, acknowledged that the agency continues to face several challenges that could slow progress in Kenya’s space ambitions. These include competing national priorities, limited instrumentation capacity, infrastructure gaps, shortages in skilled human resources and the need to strengthen innovation within the sector.

Despite these challenges, he stressed that Kenya is working to build a sustainable space economy that can create jobs, increase national income and strengthen the country’s technological capabilities.

Kenya is considered a space-faring nation after successfully launching two satellites and developing capabilities to use space-derived services for national development.

“To support space activities, we must develop launch capabilities, ground stations and other facilities on Earth that enable us to operate these systems effectively,” Kipkosgey added.

Kenya’s Special Envoy on Technology Philip Thigo said the upcoming festival comes at a time when data is becoming central to decision-making globally.

He emphasised that satellite and digital data are already deeply embedded in everyday life. “If you took an Uber today, you used space data. If your phone is on today, it is providing location information, meaning you are using space data,” Thigo said.

He said satellite data contributes to nearly 90 per cent of development priorities, including climate monitoring, food security, public health, education and population statistics.

Thigo further called for stronger investment in predictive data systems and early warning mechanisms to help governments respond more effectively to global challenges and build resilience across sectors.

At the same time, he warned that trust, governance and ethics must remain central to the global data ecosystem.

“As data becomes more central to economic and political power, we must ensure that data systems are trusted and protected,” he said.

“With a population of about 55 million people, Kenyans spend an average of four hours and 13 minutes online daily on social media more than any other population in the world,” he said.

This strong digital culture, he said, makes Kenya an ideal location to host global discussions on the future of data.

Chief Executive Officer of the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data, Joan Sloetin, said Kenya was selected to host the festival due to its leadership in digital transformation and data innovation.

“We exist to build the foundations of rigorous and responsible data systems that enable digital public infrastructure, support artificial intelligence and deliver services effectively to people,” Sloetin said.

She added that earth observation and satellite data are an essential part of the broader data ecosystem.