×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Nairobi meet clears way for regional shipping line

By Bernard Sanga | Mar. 5, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Containers are offloaded from Korea Marine Transport Container (KMTC) Shipping Line's vessel at the Mombasa Port. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Africa’s effort to regain control of its maritime trade advanced significantly in Nairobi, where regional stakeholders officially approved the draft Regional Maritime Cabotage Protocol, the legal foundation intended to support the proposed Eastern, Southern, and Northern Africa (ESNA) shipping route. 

The validation workshop, convened by the Maritime Organisation for Eastern, Southern and Northern Africa (MOESNA) in collaboration with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), marked a strategic shift from broad aspiration to structured implementation. More than 140 maritime regulators, policymakers, financiers, and private-sector players from the ESNA region endorsed the refined protocol and feasibility study, thereby overcoming a key obstacle to establishing a regionally coordinated shipping line.

At the core of discussions was a straightforward yet urgent question: how can Africa retain a larger share of the estimated $31 billion (Sh4 trillion) it spends annually on freight services, much of which is paid to foreign carriers?

Consultants Tim Kipchumba and Dr Nancy Kairaria of Adept Blue Economy Solutions presented the revised feasibility study alongside the draft Cabotage Protocol, emphasising that the shipping line cannot operate without a binding legal framework.

“Buying ships is the easiest part,” Dr Kairaria told delegates. “Maintaining them in a highly competitive and capital-intensive industry requires legal certainty, cargo security, and disciplined governance. The Cabotage Protocol is the backbone of this project.”

The protocol proposes reserving at least 40 per cent of eligible intra-regional cargo for vessels flagged, owned, and operated within ESNA member states. Far from being a protectionist move, stakeholders described cargo reservation as a risk-mitigation tool essential for attracting investors.

Under the draft framework, vessels involved in cabotage trade must be flagged in an ESNA nation, registered and insured locally, and licensed on a renewable five-year cycle under mutual recognition arrangements. Operators will be required to maintain a permanent office in their country of operation to ensure accountability and regulatory oversight.

While the workshop validated the protocol at the regional level, speakers were clear that the next crucial step is domestication. Each member state must incorporate the protocol into national legislation, enhance maritime administrations, and align regulatory systems.

MOESNA Secretary General Kassim Kaziba Mpaata framed this as a matter of strategic urgency. “Despite our strategic coastlines and ports, our region remains overly dependent on foreign shipping,” he said. “Without ships, we cannot create maritime jobs. Without legal protections, we cannot develop sustainable operators.” Participants warned against repeating past failures that led to the collapse of earlier national and regional carriers, citing weak governance, political interference, and fiscal overexposure. In response, the revised feasibility study adopts a public-private partnership (PPP) model that separates regulatory oversight from commercial operations and embeds strict governance safeguards.

Governance was given the highest importance—25 per cent—in the multi-criteria assessment framework, reflecting consensus that commercial discipline must outweigh political considerations.

The study recommends a cautious, phased rollout. An initial fleet of five vessels, estimated at US$61 million, would be deployed over three years under a PPP structure. Instead of rushing into outright purchases, the consultants suggest starting with chartered vessels to test routes and build operational experience.

Financial modelling was extensively examined during the workshop. Delegates questioned resilience to market shocks, fuel price volatility, foreign exchange risks, and costs related to carbon compliance.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Regional Maritime Cabotage Protocol ESNA Shipping Route Africa Maritime Trade Nairobi Regional Shipping Meeting
.

Latest Stories

Deadly fast: How Shakahola victims signed suicide agreement with Makenzi
Deadly fast: How Shakahola victims signed suicide agreement with Makenzi
Crime and Justice
By Kelvin Karani
22 mins ago
School games: Scrum time as Upper Hill begin title defence
Rugby
By Elizabeth Mburugu
34 mins ago
Kakamega ready to reclaim rugby crown as newbies eye titles in Bungoma games
Sports
By Washington Onyango
37 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Deadly fast: How Shakahola victims signed suicide agreement with Makenzi
By Kelvin Karani 22 mins ago
Deadly fast: How Shakahola victims signed suicide agreement with Makenzi
Wetlands: Overlooked ecosystem that impacts housing costs and health
By Amos Kiarie 2 hrs ago
Wetlands: Overlooked ecosystem that impacts housing costs and health
Why this is the best time to own a house
By Nailantei Kenga 2 hrs ago
Why this is the best time to own a house
Why ODM strongholds are under siege
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Why ODM strongholds are under siege
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved