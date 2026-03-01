×
Kenyan startups outshine Africa with three major innovation wins

By David Njaaga | Mar. 1, 2026
Winners of the Africa Entrepreneurship Awards 2026 pose for a photo in Nairobi on February 26, 2026.

Three Kenyan startups have won top continental honours at awards that recognise enterprises tackling Africa's social and economic challenges.

Kenya claimed three of the five category prizes at the Africa Entrepreneurship Awards 2026, placing local firms ahead of competitors from across the continent.

The awards were announced during the 13th Sankalp Africa Summit held February 25 and 26 in Nairobi.

The summit is Africa's largest convening focused on entrepreneurship and impact investing and has, since its founding in 2014, helped channel more than 800 million US dollars in capital to entrepreneurs across the continent.

This year's edition drew over 1,000 entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers from more than 50 countries.

Winners were selected from 16 finalists competing across five categories: AgriTech, Circular Tech, Climate Tech, FinTech and HealthTech.

Rio Fish Ltd, led by Chief Executive Officer Angela Odero, took the AgriTech award for its fish farming model.

M-Taka Solutions, headed by Benson Abila, won the Circular Tech award for a platform that links households, waste collectors, and recyclers.

Malaica AG, co-founded by Victor Murage Ndegwa, secured the HealthTech award for a maternal healthcare service.

Nigeria's Sosai Renewable Energies Ltd, led by Habiba Ali, won the ClimateTech category for a rural solar energy programme.

The FinTech award went to Somo Africa Trust, which works with micro and small enterprises across Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda under Managing Director Catherine Masolia.

The 13th edition ran under the theme "South–South Rising," connecting Africa with peers from Asia, Latin America and the Middle East to explore how shared capital and solutions can open new growth pathways for entrepreneurs. KBC

The winners were selected by a jury of 11 judges drawn from venture capital firms, development finance institutions and corporate partners.

The summit was organised by Aavishkaar Group, Intellecap and the Sankalp Forum.

