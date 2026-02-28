×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

AG's office in the spot for hindering KenGen's cheaper power plan

By Brian Ngugi | Feb. 28, 2026

Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, Director General, EPRA, during the launch of Proto Energy’s Sustainability Report. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The energy regulator has revealed that rules allowing power producer Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) to sell electricity directly to factories at cheaper rates remain stuck at the Attorney General’s (AG) office.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Attorney General Office KenGen Electricity Pricing Kenya Power
.

Latest Stories

Could the US-Israel war on Iran drag on?
Could the US-Israel war on Iran drag on?
World
By AFP
2 hrs ago
40 relief trucks dispatched to seven drought-stricken counties as Kenyans urged to donate
National
By James Wanzala
2 hrs ago
APA Apollo Group boss set for exit as board rings changes
Nairobi
By James Wanzala
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside Hassan Joho's push to be Ruto's 2027 running mate
By Benard Sanga 2 hrs ago
Inside Hassan Joho's push to be Ruto's 2027 running mate
After death in war, kin seek help tracing money in Russian bank
By Phares Mutembei 2 hrs ago
After death in war, kin seek help tracing money in Russian bank
Bishop Kimengich: Heads to Mombasa after witnessing bandits' terror in Turkana and Marakwet
By Stephen Rutto 2 hrs ago
Bishop Kimengich: Heads to Mombasa after witnessing bandits' terror in Turkana and Marakwet
Walking the Right Rope: Will Matiangi Kisii coronation elevate him?
By Barrack Muluka 2 hrs ago
Walking the Right Rope: Will Matiangi Kisii coronation elevate him?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved