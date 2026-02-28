AG's office in the spot for hindering KenGen's cheaper power plan

Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, Director General, EPRA, during the launch of Proto Energy’s Sustainability Report. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]
The energy regulator has revealed that rules allowing power producer Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) to sell electricity directly to factories at cheaper rates remain stuck at the Attorney General’s (AG) office.
