The Standard

Aviation workers vow strike despite restraint by court

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Feb. 26, 2026
KAWU Secretary General Moses Ndiema addresses the Press over the aviation workers strike in Nairobi on February 16, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Aviation workers have vowed to continue their strike despite a court order restraining industrial action.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu) said that they are demanding permanent and pensionable terms, among other requests.

The push comes amid a seven-day strike notice issued last week, which is set to lapse on Monday, February 16.

On Friday, the Labour Court issued temporary orders barring the union and its members from actions that could paralyse operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and other facilities nationwide.

The court directed that, “Pending hearing and determination of the application inter-partes, an interim order be and is hereby issued restraining the Respondent, its agents and servants from declaring a strike which interferes with Claimant’s/Applicant’s primary functions towards the regulation and oversight of Aviation Safety and Security, Economic Regulation of Air Services and development of Civil Aviation in Kenya.”

However, Kawu Secretary General Moss Ndiema said after meeting members that the strike will proceed, without specifying dates, to compel employers to negotiate.

“We are going to have a tumultuous week because we are sure the industrial action will proceed. The coming week, they will know aviation is not a dump site where those keen on exploiting labour will find refuge,” Ndiema said.

He added, “We will make it very difficult for them. In aviation, we want dignity. Work with dignity, one of the components of giving an employee dignity is to give them fair wage.”

The workers are also demanding enforcement of past Collective Bargaining Agreements and the right to join unions. Ndiema noted that some employees have gone over 15 years without a salary review, pushing some into depression or early graves.

.

.

.

