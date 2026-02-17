Aviation workers call off strike, work resumes immediately

Audio By Vocalize

Passengers at JKIA terminal 1A, Nairobi, after aviation workers downed tools on February 16th 2026. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Industrial action by members of the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has been called off, paving the way for the immediate resumption of operations in the aviation sector.

In an agreement reached between the union and the relevant authorities, it was resolved that employees in Grade Four (4) and Grade Five (5) of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) will be unionised, with union dues deducted and remitted accordingly.

The deal further states that outstanding issues raised by the union affecting workers of KCAA and the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), contained in strike notices dated February 9, 2026 (for KCAA) and September 23, 2025 (for KAA), will be addressed through conciliation.

The conciliation process will be undertaken by an appointed conciliator designated by the Cabinet Secretary for Labour, with immediate effect.

As part of the agreement, the union has formally withdrawn the industrial action, allowing normal operations in the aviation sector to resume without delay.

The parties also agreed that there will be no victimisation from either side arising out of the industrial action.

The development is expected to ease disruptions that had affected air travel, with services now returning to normal across the sector.