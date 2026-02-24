×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Vanishing cigarettes: Smuggling rackets that cost Kenya millions

By Kamau Muthoni | Feb. 24, 2026

Kenya Revenue Authority officials and police officers inspect cigarettes intended for export and counterfeit KRA stamps in a private residence in Nakuru city on December 8, 2023. [File, Standard]

On the night of December 13, 2023, a Mercedes Actros truck left Mastermind Tobacco Ltd’s premises in Nairobi with at least 1,150 cartons of SuperMatch cigarettes worth Sh55 million, for South Sudan.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mastermind Tobacco Ltd SuperMatch Cigarettes Kenya Revenue Authority Cigarette Smuggling
.

Latest Stories

14-02-2026-Have it all
14-02-2026-Have it all
Cartoons
By Harry
20 mins ago
Mbadi: Malaba SGR extension aims to shun external debt
Financial Standard
By Esther Dianah
1 hr ago
Ruto's Sh4.7tr strategy to stifle discontent
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Shameless: How Cabinet Secretaries are thumbing their noses at the law, openly pushing for Ruto's two-term
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Shameless: How Cabinet Secretaries are thumbing their noses at the law, openly pushing for Ruto's two-term
Extra school fees burden awaits parents after mid-term break
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Extra school fees burden awaits parents after mid-term break
Why Vodacom wants court to strike out its name from Safaricom sale case
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Why Vodacom wants court to strike out its name from Safaricom sale case
CSs Mbadi, Joho and Wandayi eat, sleep and breathe partisan politics
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
CSs Mbadi, Joho and Wandayi eat, sleep and breathe partisan politics
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved