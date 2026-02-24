Vanishing cigarettes: Smuggling rackets that cost Kenya millions

Kenya Revenue Authority officials and police officers inspect cigarettes intended for export and counterfeit KRA stamps in a private residence in Nakuru city on December 8, 2023. [File, Standard]
On the night of December 13, 2023, a Mercedes Actros truck left Mastermind Tobacco Ltd’s premises in Nairobi with at least 1,150 cartons of SuperMatch cigarettes worth Sh55 million, for South Sudan.
