×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Coffee market banks on online bidding to boost farmers' returns

By Juliet Omelo | Feb. 23, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A coffee farmer sorts berries.[File, Standard]

The coffee market is undergoing a major shift as the Nairobi Coffee Exchange adopts online bidding as part of a new five-year strategy aimed at improving price transparency, boosting farmer earnings and restoring confidence in the sector.

The move is anchored in the exchange’s 2026–2030 strategic plan, which places digital trading at the centre of coffee price discovery.

Launching the plan on behalf of the Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and MSME Development, Wycliffe Oparanya, Amos Mariba, the Administrative Secretary, said the strategy aligns with ongoing government reforms targeting the revival of Kenya’s coffee industry.

“The strategic plan will guide the exchange in addressing weaknesses, managing risks, and delivering efficiency across the coffee value chain. These reforms are about making coffee a viable and profitable business for farmers again,” Mariba said.

He said payments to farmers have risen from between Sh20 and Sh40 per kilo of cherry to between Sh120 and Sh150, helped by the Direct Settlement System and a cherry advance fund that has grown to nearly Sh10 billion.

“If you want to know whether the reforms are working, talk to the farmer,” he said.

The exchange’s CEO, Lisper Ndung’u, said the shift to online bidding had strengthened price discovery by widening buyer participation and reducing opportunities for collusion.

“Every increase in value begins with the farmer. Our role is to provide a transparent platform where the best price is discovered and where as much value as possible flows back to the producer,” she said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE)  Cooperatives CS Wycliffe Oparanya Direct Settlement System Kenya’s Coffee Market
.

Latest Stories

Dominant January run sees Paul Ochuoga win SportPesa League Player of the Month
Dominant January run sees Paul Ochuoga win SportPesa League Player of the Month
Branding Voice
By James Maranga
19 mins ago
Police investigating racist abuse of Premier League quartet
Premier League
By AFP
20 mins ago
Tudor says Tottenham can still beat the drop despite Arsenal loss
Premier League
By AFP
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Court again, declines to stop Sh204b Safaricom sale to Vodacom
By Nancy Gitonga 54 mins ago
Court again, declines to stop Sh204b Safaricom sale to Vodacom
Why High Court has declined to stop sale of Kenya Pipeline Company
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Why High Court has declined to stop sale of Kenya Pipeline Company
Beyond the playbook: Inside secrets of successful high school tacticians
By Elizabeth Mburugu 4 hrs ago
Beyond the playbook: Inside secrets of successful high school tacticians
'Sisi ndio Sifuna': Why the dynamic duo must find ways to sustain wave
By Irene Githinji 8 hrs ago
'Sisi ndio Sifuna': Why the dynamic duo must find ways to sustain wave
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved