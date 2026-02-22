×
Smartphone brands push upgrades to protect market share

By Juliet Omelo | Feb. 22, 2026
Smartphone manufacturers are increasingly leaning on product upgrades and high-profile partnerships to protect market share as Kenya’s mid-range handset market becomes more price-sensitive and crowded.

Kenya’s smartphone penetration continues to rise, supported by falling data costs and growing demand for affordable 4G and entry-level 5G devices.

This growth has intensified competition, forcing manufacturers to upgrade processors, software performance and network capabilities while keeping prices within reach of cost-conscious buyers.

This comes as Infinix has signed Kenya’s first female Winter Olympian, Sabrina Wanjiku Simader, as a brand partner ahead of the local launch of its Note 60 Pro smartphone, underscoring how brands are blending marketing narratives with technical improvements to defend their positions in a highly competitive market.

The endorsement coincides with Simader’s return to the Olympic stage during the 2026 Winter Olympics, as a mentor and observer.

She previously represented Kenya at the 2018 Winter Games and retired from competitive skiing in 2025, citing funding challenges. 

“I’m returning to the Olympics not as a racer, but as someone who has lived the journey. It’s about showing that dreams don’t end, they evolve. And that ambition belongs to everyone, no matter where you come from," Simader said. 

For Infinix, the partnership runs alongside a notable shift in product strategy. The NOTE 60 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G processor, the first time the brand has integrated a Snapdragon chipset into one of its smartphones.

Analysts say the move reflects a wider industry push to differentiate on performance as hardware features become increasingly standardised.

Industry estimates show Samsung Electronics leads Kenya’s smartphone market with about 28 percent share, while Transsion-owned brands such as Tecno and Infinix control much of the budget and mid-tier segments.

Infinix is estimated to hold between 7 and 9 percent of active devices locally, competing closely with Oppo and Xiaomi.

Market players, however, caution that visibility alone will not guarantee commercial success.

“Brand positioning matters, but in Kenya’s mid-range market, consumers are still highly price-driven.If pricing is off or after-sales support is weak, even a strong endorsement won’t move volumes," said a Nairobi-based mobile retailer. 

Industry observers say the new device's reception will offer a clearer test of whether product upgrades, supported by strategic endorsements, can translate into measurable sales gains in Kenya’s price-sensitive handset market. 

