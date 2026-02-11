×
CMA lines up more reforms as State targets retail traders

By Graham Kajilwa | Feb. 11, 2026
President William Ruto speaking at the launch of Ziidi Trader at the Nairobi Securities Exchange. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) is set for more reforms with a keen interest in private businesses as the government seeks to make the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) more accessible to a majority of Kenyans.

President William Ruto on Tuesday said his administration is coming up with more incentives for private businesses to list on NSE alongside government agencies in order to reduce the crowding-out effect they cause in the credit market when raising capital. He said motions are already before the Cabinet Secretary for Treasury John Mbadi, for perusal and possible adoption.

