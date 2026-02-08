×
Capital markets boon: Did global AI, tech hype turbocharge NSE?

By Graham Kajilwa | Feb. 8, 2026
Generative AI holds transformative potential. [iStockphoto]

While the expected listing of Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) next month is happening at an opportune time, according to experts, to this day, there has been no conclusive explanation why the country’s capital markets have been thriving of late.

Sometime last year, during the launch of the KPMG Africa CEOs Outlook report, the genesis of this phenomenon could not be explained explicitly either. However, the chief executives present agreed that this wave should not go unutilised.

