Naivas receives Sh134 million insurance payout for protest losses

A worker at Naivas Supermarket Imaara mall arranging fruits on display. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Naivas Supermarket has received compensation of Sh134 million from CIC Insurance Group for its properties damaged during the Gen Z protests on June 25, 2025.

The payout, under a Political Violence and Terrorism (PVT) policy extension, covers claims primarily from the Nyeri branch, mountain mall in Nairobi and Naivasha, which suffered extensive looting and vandalism.

Cumulatively, the insurer has paid the chain store Sh392 million in compensation for damages over the past 12 years—with Sh300 million paid in the last two years because of the protests.

During the cheque handover in Nairobi, the insurer revealed that they currently covered general businesses valued at Sh21 billion.

Naivas Group CEO, Andreas Von Paleske, while receiving the settlement, said the chain store is reliant on working with strong insurance partners to cover a whole array of risks they face day in, day out.

Patrick Nyaga, CIC group managing director and CEO said that risk management is critical for businesses and customers. He reiterated their commitment to de-risk businesses and clients in an evolving business landscape.

Fred Ruoro, CIC general managing director, acknowledged that the claim in question emanated from the mandamano that happened in 2025, where Naivas and other businesses were attacked during the protest.

“There were massive losses across the board. And when CIC looked at the claims, with our loss of justice, we established the magnitude of the claim was financially Sh134 million,” Ruoro said.

In the 2024 Gen Z protests, Naivas was also affected and the insurer paid a claim of Sh170 million.