×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Naivas receives Sh134 million insurance payout for protest losses

By Esther Dianah | Feb. 11, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A worker at Naivas Supermarket Imaara mall arranging fruits on display. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Naivas Supermarket has received compensation of Sh134 million from CIC Insurance Group for its properties damaged during the Gen Z protests on June 25, 2025.

The payout, under a Political Violence and Terrorism (PVT) policy extension, covers claims primarily from the Nyeri branch, mountain mall in Nairobi and Naivasha, which suffered extensive looting and vandalism.

Cumulatively, the insurer has paid the chain store Sh392 million in compensation for damages over the past 12 years—with Sh300 million paid in the last two years because of the protests.

During the cheque handover in Nairobi, the insurer revealed that they currently covered general businesses valued at Sh21 billion.

Naivas Group CEO, Andreas Von Paleske, while receiving the settlement, said the chain store is reliant on working with strong insurance partners to cover a whole array of risks they face day in, day out.

Patrick Nyaga, CIC group managing director and CEO said that risk management is critical for businesses and customers. He reiterated their commitment to de-risk businesses and clients in an evolving business landscape.

Fred Ruoro, CIC general managing director, acknowledged that the claim in question emanated from the mandamano that happened in 2025, where Naivas and other businesses were attacked during the protest. 

“There were massive losses across the board. And when CIC looked at the claims, with our loss of justice, we established the magnitude of the claim was financially Sh134 million,” Ruoro said.

In the 2024 Gen Z protests, Naivas was also affected and the insurer paid a claim of Sh170 million.  

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Naivas Supermarket Naivas Supermarket Chains CIC Insurance Group Gen Z Protests
.

Latest Stories

Plato was spot on; democracy mostly rewards liars, not the honest
Plato was spot on; democracy mostly rewards liars, not the honest
Opinion
By Justin Muturi
32 mins ago
What should be done to reduce high cases of police brutality
Opinion
By John Onyango Omboto
32 mins ago
Counties must champion robust agriculture programmes to combat food insecurity
Opinion
By Kimani Wamatangi
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside heated NEC meet to remove Sifuna
By Patrick Beja and Willis Oketch 32 mins ago
Inside heated NEC meet to remove Sifuna
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
By Harold Odhiambo and Brian Kisanji 32 mins ago
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad until new rules are ready
By Irene Githinji 32 mins ago
SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad until new rules are ready
Sonko's troubles hang over Sakaja amid claims of betrayal
By Pkemoi Ngénoh and David Odongo 32 mins ago
Sonko's troubles hang over Sakaja amid claims of betrayal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved