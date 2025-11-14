×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Co-op Bank declares pioneer interim dividend as profit Sh22b

By Brian Ngugi | Nov. 14, 2025
Co-op Bank MD Gideon Muriuki. [Courtesy]

Co-operative Bank of Kenya (Coop Bank) has declared its first-ever interim dividend, signalling robust financial health and confidence in its future outlook after posting a Sh21.6 billion profit after tax for the first nine months of this year. The tier one lender, Kenya’s third-largest by assets, reported a 12.3 per cent rise in profit after tax to Sh21.6 billion, up from Sh19.2 billion in the same period last year.

The board declared an interim dividend of Sh1 per share. The lender has until now maintained a single annual dividend payout since its listing in December 2008.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Co-operative Bank of Kenya Gideon Muriuki Interim Dividend Bank Profits
.

Latest Stories

Hit Squad to start training after next week's Kisumu leg
Hit Squad to start training after next week's Kisumu leg
Boxing
By Elizabeth Mburugu
1 hr ago
Why we should now abolish boarding schools
Opinion
By Sharon Tanui
1 hr ago
Co-op Bank declares pioneer interim dividend as profit Sh22b
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Truth to power: Church decries 'sick nation', calls out President on bad governance
By Okumu Modachi and Phares Mutembei 1 hr ago
Truth to power: Church decries 'sick nation', calls out President on bad governance
Ong'injo tells off Nyanza over Ruto praises
By Harold Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Ong'injo tells off Nyanza over Ruto praises
Half of all parastatal jobs in the country held by 3 communities
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Half of all parastatal jobs in the country held by 3 communities
Woman sues IVF clinic for Sh300m over baby from the 'wrong embryo'
By Kamau Muthoni and Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
Woman sues IVF clinic for Sh300m over baby from the 'wrong embryo'
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved