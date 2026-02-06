Survey: Towels, bathrobes and toiletries most stolen by visitors in hotel rooms

According to the hospitality industry expert from Deluxe Holiday Homes, the high theft rate comes from how easy towels are to pack and sneak out. [iStockphoto]

Towels rank first among items hotel guests steal when checking out.

This is according to a January 2026 report by vacation rentals platform Deluxe Holiday Homes on what gets stolen or disappears from hotel rooms most often.

The report says nearly 88 percent of hotel staff, who formed part of the survey participants reported guests frequently take them.

More than half of hotel toiletries don't stay in the rooms, as 53 percent of hotel staff report seeing visitors walk out with them.

Pens are the most snatched freebies, with over 21 percent of hotel owners saying these branded items regularly disappear from hotel rooms.

The survey interviewed 1,239 hotel staff members and owners about which items they've seen guests take from rooms.

Respondents selected all items they had witnessed disappearing or heard about being stolen. Each item received a percentage score based on how many hotel employees identified it as commonly taken, revealing which amenities go missing most frequently.

On towels, they received a mention count of 1,090 out of 1,239 participants, becoming the most stolen, with nearly 9 in every 10 survey participants saying these bathroom essentials commonly disappear from rooms.

According to the hospitality industry expert from Deluxe Holiday Homes, the high theft rate comes from how easy towels are to pack and sneak out.

“Hotels lose more money replacing towels than any other stolen item,” the expert added.

Bathrobes come in second with nearly 66 percent of hotel owners reporting they're commonly taken.

More than 800 survey participants identified these hotel items as frequently stolen.

“Sometimes guests think the bathrobes are free to take, but that’s never true. They are actually quite luxurious items, costing hotels at least $50(Sh6,450) each,” the expert noted.

After bathrobes, hangers rank third among the most stolen items in hotel rooms.

Every second guest takes a hanger from the hotel with them.

Around 685 survey participants, representing 55 percent of respondents, reported seeing or hearing about visitors taking them.

Hangers are lightweight and simple to pack, so they end up in suitcases almost as frequently as towels do.

Toiletries like soap, shampoo, and tissues come next, stolen by 53 percent of guests according to the survey.

Around 657 hotel employees said they've seen these bathroom products getting taken.

“The blurry line between what's complimentary and what's stealing means guests feel less guilty pocketing these items, especially since hotels regularly restock them,” the expert said.

Blankets land in fifth position, with 448 participants, or 36 percent of those surveyed, saying visitors commonly steal them.

The bulkier size doesn't stop theft, and according to the expert, hotels face high replacement expenses, given that each blanket costs between $75(Sh9,030) and $150(Sh19,350), depending on quality and brand.

"Hotel theft costs the industry around $100 million annually in the US alone. Part of the issue is confusion about what guests can actually take home,” said the hospitality industry expert from Deluxe Holiday Homes when he commented on the study.

He added: “Things like branded pens or mini soaps feel like freebies, so people assume they're meant to be kept. But there's no confusion about blankets or bathrobes; guests know these aren't gifts, some are just choosing to take them regardless."