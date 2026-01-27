×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

More holes in payslip as new NSSF rates set to come into force

By Brian Ngugi | Jan. 27, 2026
National Social Security Fund in Nairobi. The revised rates are anchored in the NSSF Act of 2013 but implemented in phases. [File, Standard]

Millions of salaried workers, already reeling from a raft of enhanced statutory deductions, are bracing for a further squeeze on their take-home pay from February 1, 2026, as a scheduled increase in National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions takes effect.

The hike, defended by the President William Ruto government as a critical step toward boosting the country’s national savings and future pension security, translates into immediate financial pain for millions, worsening a cost-of-living crisis and forcing difficult trade-offs between daily survival and long-term security for workers, analysts say. 

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

NSSF Contributions Statutory Deductions President William Ruto Salaries and Remuneration Commission
.

Latest Stories

How single-window policy locks exporters out of global trade
How single-window policy locks exporters out of global trade
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
40 mins ago
The age of gyms is upon us and with it a fitness boom
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
40 mins ago
Ruto's Sh906b local borrowing plan threatens private credit
Business
By Brian Ngugi
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

No longer in charge? IG Kanja in a spot over police conduct
By Ndung’u Gachane 40 mins ago
No longer in charge? IG Kanja in a spot over police conduct
New report reveals a country at war with its women and children
By Jacinta Mutura 40 mins ago
New report reveals a country at war with its women and children
Questions over next poll as IEBC postpones boundaries review
By Josphat Thiong’o 40 mins ago
Questions over next poll as IEBC postpones boundaries review
Fear of terror attack triggers teachers' mass transfers
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki 40 mins ago
Fear of terror attack triggers teachers' mass transfers
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved