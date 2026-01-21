Coffee buyers support farmers through attaching agronomists

Coffee farmers attending a coffee tree in Kihuyo area in Kieni West, Nyeri County. [File, Standard]

Coffee buyers have positioned agronomists along the coffee belt, focusing on guiding farmers on adherence to procedures and the production of high-quality coffee.

In the counties of Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, and Embu, Smart Harvest learned that coffee dealers have engaged agronomists in the factories with strict instructions to regularly visit farmers' farms and educate them on managing trees, focusing on achieving quality coffee.

Kahuhia society has achieved 1.2 million kg, up from 800,000kg. Wahundura Factory, affiliated to Kamacharia society, production has risen to 1.8 million kg from 1.1 million kg. Gatagua has managed 750,000 kg, up from 465,000 kg. Ruchu Gacharage has managed 1.2 million kg, up from 750,000 kg. New Murarandia has managed to increase from 850,000 kg to 1.1 million kg.

Godfrey Kanyiri, the chairman at Wanjengi coffee factory, appreciates the presence of the agronomists at the farm level, a concept that has led to an increase in the coffee production per tree, from two kilogrammes to an average of five in the last three years.

At Wanjengi coffee factory in Kahuhia cooperative society, Kanyiri says production has shot from 240,000 kg to 650,000 kg with the farmers' expectation to one million kg in the year 2025/2025.

“We have monthly meetings where the farmers engage the experts in a view of increasing quality production, to satisfy the local and international market,” said Kanyiri.

At Kamacharia society, the agronomist is positioned at Wahundura factory that has achieved 1.2 million kg, up from 500,000 kg.

A lead agronomist John Chege affiliated to Kenyacof, says the agricultural experts' key role is to ensure the farmers access the advice from the agricultural experts, focusing on satisfying the buyers' interests.

The farmers are also introduced to best farming practices that lead to high production, which include Canopy management, Nutrition programm, weeding and control of pest and diseases.

“The agronomists interact with the farmers daily, providing advice to ensure the buyers get the best quality at the market and use the recommended chemicals and fertilisers,” said Chege.

Alliance Berries Limited CEO Peter Githinji held meetings with farmers at Wanjengi and Kabare factories in Murang’a and Kirinyaga, respectively, educating the farmers on the need to focus on the production of quality coffee.

Githinji, also a coffee farmer in Mathira Constituency, said the market is expanded and ready to absorb increased production of quality coffee.

The leading coffee broker said there is a need for the parents to introduce their youth to coffee farming to assist in increasing production.

“To reap better in the coffee industry, one must follow the guidelines offered by the agronomists as they are here to ensure the farmers produce the best and earn more,” said Githinji. market