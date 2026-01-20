New bid to tackle food losses for supermarkets, restaurants

Msossi customer success team in Nairobi that is embarking on partnership drive targeting 80,000 supermarkets, hotels and restaurants in a bid to help them curb food losses. [Courtesy]

Kenya faces a critical food waste challenge, with an estimated 30 to 40 per cent of all the food produced lost to spoilage and expiry annually.

This results in losses worth billions of shillings, worsening food insecurity and environmental pressure.

The move has given birth to an innovative app designed to combat food waste and losses, which will be launched in Kenya this month. The platform connects stores with consumers, allowing them to sell surplus and near-expiry food items at significantly discounted prices.

It allows restaurants, supermarkets, and hotels to list excess food for quick sale.

This helps reduce the large volumes of food wasted each year while offering affordable options to consumers and minimising financial losses for businesses.

Dubbed Msossi, the platform addresses this challenge through a digital marketplace for discounted food packs that promote sustainability while delivering cost savings for both consumers and retailers.

“With Kenya losing up to 40 per cent of all food produced to wastage and expiry – worth billions of shillings every year – Msossi offers a timely solution to turn potential losses into opportunities for savings and sustainability,” said Msossi co-founder and CEO Kevin Otiende.

The application targets individual consumers seeking affordable and eco-conscious food choices, as well as businesses looking to reduce losses linked to food waste.

It encourages deep discounts to attract buyers and ensure fast turnover of surplus items. “Connecting stores directly with consumers reduces waste and builds a more efficient food ecosystem that benefits everyone.”

“Over the past year, we’ve immersed in the operations of supermarkets and restaurants and discovered that supermarkets lose between five and 12 per cent of their fresh food to wastage, while restaurants are losing up to 30 per cent. Our platform enables restaurants, supermarkets, and hotels to sell surplus food quickly at attractive prices. This helps consumers access affordable nutrition while addressing a serious environmental and economic challenge.”

The launch comes at a critical time as Kenya continues to grapple with inefficiencies across the food supply chain.

Msossi is expected to roll out nationwide, with features designed for easy listing and purchasing to suit local market needs.

The platform also provides measurable impact data, including the amount of food saved, carbon emissions reduced, and meals rescued.

These insights can support environmental, social, and governance and corporate social responsibility reporting demonstrate a company’s commitment to the circular economy and zero-waste practices.