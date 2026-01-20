×
The Standard e-Paper
The Standard

State eyes Sh106b in Kenya Pipeline IPO

By Graham Kajilwa | Jan. 20, 2026

Treasury CS John Mbadi before the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning at Glee Hotel, Kiambu Road, on January 13, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

For less than Sh1,000, you can now own a piece of Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) whose Initial Public Offering (IPO) was unveiled on Monday by the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi.

The Standard
