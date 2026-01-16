×
Motorists miss bigger cut in fuel costs despite drop in pump prices

By Macharia Kamau | Jan. 16, 2026
It is the first time that the retail cost of petroleum products has changed since September 2025. [File, Standard]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has denied users of super petrol a bigger reduction in retail prices, holding back the full benefit of the falling cost of petroleum products.

It instead used the savings to subsidise pump prices for diesel and kerosene. In reducing the pump prices by between Sh1 and Sh2 on Wednesday, Epra applied a Sh1.59 price stabilisation surplus on a litre of petrol, but also a stabilisation deficit of Sh2.57 per litre of diesel and Sh1.61 per litre of kerosene.

