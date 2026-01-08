State to list online tourism service providers for verification

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano. [File, Standard]

The establishment of a Tourism Crisis Management Unit is among the initiatives the government seeks to deploy to ensure the safety and security of visitors to the country.

The government, in an effort to further build confidence among tourists, will list service providers on the National Tourism Service Portal. This is in addition to strengthening the presence of the Tourism Police Unit.

The 2026 Budget Policy Statement by the National Treasury positioned tourism as a key pillar in advancing the country’s socio-economic well-being, hence the listed action plan.

“Its multiplier effects extend across key sectors including agriculture, trade, environment, manufacturing, and infrastructure, thereby supporting broad-based economic development,” the statement says.

As the number of visitors getting into the country increases, the government is keen to ensure their safety is guaranteed and that the service providers are legit.

“To achieve this, the Government will strengthen the Tourism Police Unit to enhance law enforcement and protection in key tourism areas. Licensed tour operators will be listed on the National Tourism Service Portal to provide tourists with verified and trustworthy service providers,” the statement says.

It adds that a Tourism Crisis Management Unit will be established to provide immediate assistance to tourists in distress, allowing for timely reporting and resolution of safety-related incidents.

“These measures aim to build confidence among both domestic and international tourists, promote a safe and secure tourism environment, and reinforce Kenya’s reputation as a premier tourist destination,” the statement says.

Kenya received 2.4 million international visitors in 2024, a growth of 15 per cent. These numbers generated Sh452.2 billion, a 19.8 per cent growth compared to 2023.

This growth is linked to the implementation of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA), which eased the entry of visitors and aggressive marketing.

At the same time, the number of local and international delegates rose from 638,478 to 736,874, and local conferences hosted increased from 10,558 to 12,224.

This is as 991 establishments, including hotels and lodges, were assessed and accredited to meet quality standards. Revenue generated from the tourism levy rose from Sh3.9 billion to Sh5.1 billion.

“The policy underscores robust marketing and promotion initiatives to position Kenya as a premier global tourism destination through aggressive destination marketing in both traditional and emerging source markets and by implementing integrated marketing campaigns across online and offline platforms to enhance visibility and attract more international arrivals,” the policy statement says.

