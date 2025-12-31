Turkana oil deal sparks concerns over skewed revenue sharing deal

Truck ferrying the first crude oil consignment from Lokichar, Turkana, arrives at the Changamwe KPRL storage facility in Mombasa, on June 7, 2018. [File, Standard]

Concerns are emerging over whether Kenya may have short-changed itself in negotiating a deal with Gulf Energy, the firm now expected to move the Lokichar oil fields in Turkana County to the commercial phase following Tullow Oil’s exit.