Coffee farmers earn Sh1.4 billion from weekly auction

A coffee farmer sorts out coffee berries at Dedan Kimathi University of Science and Technology in Nyeri, on October 3, 2023. [File, Standard]

The Nairobi coffee market netted Sh1.4 billion after the sale of 22,572 bags of coffee that attracted 16 local and international buyers, compared to the last weeks of Sh1.2 billion for the 19,583 bags.

In the market, Alliance Berries Limited offered the highest volume of 7,155 bags that netted Sh481.6 million, followed by the Kirinyaga Slopes 2,374 bags for Sh155.6 million, New KPCU 2,413 bags (Sh142.2 million), CEBBA 1,364 bags (Sh85.1 million), and United Eastern 1,248 bags (Sh 73.4 million).

The Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) reported that 12 coffee brokers presented 7,984 bags of grade AA that were sold for Sh539.3 million, and 9,282 bags of grade AB for Sh592.9 million.

Nyeri-based Gachatha coffee factory, produced and marketed by the Alliance Berries Limited, achieved the highest price of Sh67,210 for each of the 78 bags of grade AA, followed by Kii factory with 32 bags that each netted Sh61,781.

Ndundu and Gachugu factories traded a total of 169 bags of grade AA that each netted at Sh61,264 through the Alliance Berries Limited.

NCE CEO Lisper Ndung’u, in her report, outlined that in the provision of the quality grades, Alliance Berries offered 3,151 bags of grade AA, followed by Kipkelion 1,030 bags.

The market, she said, was in high demand for the quality coffee, thus the need for the farmers to increase production to satisfy the international markets.

Ms Ndung'u said that the auction offered the highest volumes since the coffee year 2025/2026 commenced on October 1.

“Average price for a bag of grade AA was Sh55,333 and that of grade AB at Sh52,382,” indicated the report.

In the dealers category, Ibero Kenya sold 6,589 bags, C.Dormans 4,307 bags, Louis Dreyfus 3,798 bags, Taylor Winch 2,466 bags, Sasini 2,460 bags, among others.

Kigumo MP Joseph Munyoro lauded Thanga ini, Mathare ini, Kiangorogo, Githima, Mutheru, and Iyego, Wahundura, Kaganda, Thikagiki factories in Murang’a for participating in the auction, posting impressive performance.

“The report reflects that Murang’a factories used the auction platform to market their quality coffee, thus earning better income,” said Munyoro.