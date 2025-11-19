×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Statistics agency roots for better usage of data

By Graham Kajilwa | Nov. 19, 2025

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) is strongly advocating for improved data utilisation as the country prepares to host the Global Data Festival in June 2026.

Speaking on Tuesday, KNBS Director General Macdonald Obudho noted that despite vast amounts of data being generated, the consumption and application of this information remain insufficient.

“A lot of statistics are being produced, but the concern is how well we utilise them,” Obudho emphasised.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“We need to promote the use of statistics.”

Obudho was speaking in Nairobi during the inauguration of the National Planning Committee for the Global Data Festival to be held next June.

The launch coincided with the National Statistics Conference to commemorate African Statistics Day 2025 under the theme Leveraging Innovations in Data and Statistics to Promote a Just and Peaceful, Inclusive and Prosperous Society for Africans.

Experts at the conference discussed the influence of technology in data collection, analysis, and dissemination.

The conference heard that most of the data collected by researchers remains confined in government departments and agencies. 

Obudho said statisticians should be cognisant of the changes in their spaces, especially in technology.

He said the Global Data Festival will assist in providing better ways, aided by technology, on how to collect and collate data in exercises such as the national census.

Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data Jenna Slotin said Kenya’s leadership has shown that modernising data systems is not only a technical exercise but a deliberate political choice.

She said data is now one of the most important assets that a country can invest in.

“Millions of dollars are spent on data, but often with numerous duplications and fragmentations,” she said.

Slotin noted that for every Sh130 invested in data systems, one gets an average of Sh4,160 in return.

“This is an extraordinary return by any standard, better than any traditional investment and comparable to the highest impact development interventions like vaccines,” she said. 

 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics  Data Utilisation  Global Data Festival National Statistics Conference
.

Latest Stories

Kayole husband denies stabbing night guard in suspected love triangle
Kayole husband denies stabbing night guard in suspected love triangle
Newsbeat
By Lilian Chepkoech
8 mins ago
Pests devour Sh2.8b macadamia crop, CS orders shift to organic controls
Business
By Irene Githinji
26 mins ago
Kigame urges law students to use music, art for social justice
Politics
By Chebet Birir
28 mins ago
Tanzanian government vows to investigate, verify allegations in CNN's investigation on killings
Newsbeat
By Boniface Mithika
38 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From abduction, torture and money withdrawal: Inside Willis Ayieko's murder plot
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
From abduction, torture and money withdrawal: Inside Willis Ayieko's murder plot
MPs chant 'two term' as Ruto cherry-picks data hiding pain of a troubled nation
By Josphat Thiong’o 7 hrs ago
MPs chant 'two term' as Ruto cherry-picks data hiding pain of a troubled nation
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
By Kamau Muthoni 8 hrs ago
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
Equity Bank takes over troubled packaging firm amid Sh193m debt
By Nancy Gitonga 8 hrs ago
Equity Bank takes over troubled packaging firm amid Sh193m debt
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved