×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Sidian Bank taps Ex-CS Macharia as board chairman

By Brian Ngugi | Oct. 23, 2025
Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Transport,Infrastructure,Housing,Urban Development & Public Works James Macharia speaking during inauguration of new Kenya Roads Board chairperson.[Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Sidian Bank has appointed veteran banker and former cabinet secretary James Macharia as its new Chairman as part of a board overhaul as it seeks to transform into a leading market player, the fast-growing lender said on Wednesday.

Macharia, who has over four decades of experience in finance and served in two high-profile ministerial roles for 10 years during the Uhuru Kenyatta administration, takes over the role from James Mworia, the Group CEO of major shareholder Centum Investment Company Plc. Mworia will remain on the bank's board.

The chairman's change is part of a wider strategic refresh that also sees three new independent directors - economist Prof Paul Gachanja, Financial Consultant Apollo Ong’ara, and accounting firm Managing Partner Madhav Bhandari - joining the board.

"I’m happy to be joining Sidian Bank at a very exciting growth phase of the business," said Macharia in a statement.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Macharia's extensive career includes serving as Group Managing Director of NIC Bank Group, now part of NCBA Group Plc, where he oversaw its expansion into Tanzania and Uganda. 

He later moved into public service, holding the cabinet portfolios for Health and later the Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development. 

In a farewell statement, outgoing chairman Mworia, said it had been "a great honour" to lead the board since 2014, a period during which the institution had transitioned from K-REP Bank to Sidian Bank. 

The board refresh signals a renewed push by Sidian Bank, in which Nairobi bourse-listed Centum is a top shareholder, to strengthen its governance and strategic direction in a competitive market.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Former CS James Macharia Sidian Bank Sidian Bank Chairperson Sidian Bank Appointment
.

Latest Stories

Why Kalonzo should consider joining Ruto's government now
Why Kalonzo should consider joining Ruto's government now
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
14 mins ago
Praise song for the dead, who clarify our purpose and meaning in this life
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
14 mins ago
Chinese firm, NSSF inch closer to Mau Summit road contract
Business
By Macharia Kamau
14 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Kalonzo should consider joining Ruto's government now
By Michael Ndonye 14 mins ago
Why Kalonzo should consider joining Ruto's government now
Chinese firm, NSSF inch closer to Mau Summit road contract
By Macharia Kamau 14 mins ago
Chinese firm, NSSF inch closer to Mau Summit road contract
Unremitted pension contributions hit Sh65 billion
By Joachim Bwana 14 mins ago
Unremitted pension contributions hit Sh65 billion
Praise song for the dead, who clarify our purpose and meaning in this life
By Peter Kimani 14 mins ago
Praise song for the dead, who clarify our purpose and meaning in this life
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved