Owalo resigns after announcing plans to challenge Ruto

Former Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of delivery and government efficiency, Eliud Owalo, during an inspection of national government projects in Machakos County. [John Muia, Standard]

Eliud Owalo has resigned as President William Ruto's Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of delivery and government efficiency.

Owalo announced his decision to exit the role on social media on Sunday night, just hours after declaring his 2027 presidential run against his boss.

He noted that by choosing to challenge President Ruto, serving in his face automatically became untenable, and he was therefore leaving State House immediately.

“Following my declaration earlier today that I intend to run for the Presidency of the Republic of Kenya in the year 2027, my position as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Delivery and Government Efficiency is no longer tenable,” he said.

“I have therefore resigned from the position with immediate effect,” he added.

The politician made the surprise announcement during an event to mark the 106th anniversary in honour of his grandfather and the founder of the Nomiya Church, Nabii Johana Owalo, in Kisumu.

Speaking to the press after the function, he stated that it was time for him to offer service to Kenyans, not individuals, after working in presidential campaigns for both the late Raila Odinga and more recently for President Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

“Come 2027, I’ll not continue working for political individuals. I want to work for the Kenyan people…I have today made a conscious and deliberate decision that come 2027, I’ll submit myself as a presidential candidate,” Owalo said, adding, “I was an integral cog in Ruto’s 2022 presidential campaign. Politically, I’ve worked for every politician worth his salt. I’ve done my bit.”

At the same time, Owalo lamented the lack of ‘real’ multipartyism in Nyanza, which has long been dominated by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Owalo joins a crowded field of presidential hopefuls, including seasoned politicians hoping to unseat President Ruto, who will be seeking re-election in the August 2027 polls.

It is not yet apparent which party ticket Owalo will vie on.

Last year, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka revealed that the United Opposition would unveil its candidate by April 2026. His statement has, however, been contradicted by Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua.