Safaricom commits Sh15 million for devolution conference

Safaricom chief executive Peter Ndegwa. [File, Standard]

Safaricom has committed Sh15 million towards this year’s devolution conference taking place in Homa Bay this week.

The platinum sponsorship is a demonstration of the company’s commitment to being a digital partner of choice, reinforcing its role in powering digital societies, driving inclusion, and enabling prosperity across Kenya.

“The 2025 Devolution Conference offers a timely opportunity to reflect on how technology can drive inclusion, improve governance, and transform service delivery across all 47 counties,” said Safaricom chief executive Peter Ndegwa.

The three-day forum, themed “For the People, For Prosperity: Devolution as a Catalyst for Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice,” marks 12 years of Kenya’s devolution journey.

It will bring together leaders, policymakers, and citizens to reflect on progress and chart a path for inclusive growth. Safaricom will also showcase some of its digital solutions that include Internet of Things (IoT) for county efficiency, which helps in digitising public utilities and fleet management to improve service delivery, digital public infrastructure for payments, a secure, transparent platform for bursaries, school fees, and other disbursements.

Others are financial solutions such as Ziidi MMF, as well as Tunza Mapato, a solution that helps women safeguard and grow their income.

“Our ambition is to support county governments in creating smart, inclusive, and prosperous communities. We believe that by working together as public and private sectors, we can unlock the full potential of devolution,” Ndegwa said.

The devolution conference brings together thought leaders, policymakers, practitioners, development partners, the private sector, academia, and citizens to reflect on and advance the decentralisation agenda.

The 2025 edition marks a pivotal moment in Kenya’s devolution journey, celebrating milestones while spotlighting new pathways to equity, inclusion, and social justice.