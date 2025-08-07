Mortgage company lauded for revolutionising affordable housing

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome during the 4th Kenya Affordable Housing Conference held in Kisumu. [Courtesy]

The Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC) has been lauded for its transformational role in advancing William Ruto’s affordable housing agenda.

The company has been cited for its catalytic impact in housing finance and alignment with national development goals.

Speaking at the 4th Kenya Affordable Housing Conference held in Kisumu, Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome emphasised KMRC’s indispensable role in delivering dignified, accessible housing under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Themed ‘Revolutionising Housing Finance: Innovation Meets Sustainability’, the conference convened policymakers, investors, developers, and housing leaders from East Africa and beyond, including delegations from Tanzania, Uganda, India, Pakistan, and Malaysia.

“KMRC is instrumental in closing the affordability gap. To date, it has disbursed over Sh21.4 billion in single digit, fixed-rate funding with long repayment period to primary lenders, unlocking more than 4,500 affordable home loans across 39 counties,” she said.

The CS outlined a suite of reforms and digital innovations underway to support housing delivery, including the nationwide digitization of land registries through ‘Ardhisasa’, a secure and transparent land information platform.

“Ardhisasa is more than a digital upgrade, it is the backbone of tenure security and efficient land markets. By digitising land records, we are enhancing transparency, reducing fraud, and streamlining approvals that often delay affordable housing development,” he said.

The platform is already operational in Nairobi and Murang’a and is being rolled out in Mombasa, Isiolo, and Marsabit, with the goal of integrating all 47 counties.

CS Wahome also highlighted the government’s operationalization of the Sectional Properties Act, which enables apartment owners to obtain individual titles, critical for unlocking high density housing finance.

“With urban land becoming scarce, vertical development is our future. This legislation ensures such housing is bankable and legally sound,” she said.

Her remarks were echoed by KMRC CEO Johnstone Oltetia who affirmed the company’s commitment to delivering market-based affordability and driving scalable models through innovation.

“At KMRC, we are steadfast in our mission to sustainably promote affordable housing and to support the Government of Kenya’s vision for dignified living,” said Oltetia.

He said the conference must serve as a springboard for real transformation, where innovation and sustainability walk hand in hand to build homes, uplift families, and empower communities.”

Oltetia urged stakeholders to address financing, legal, and demographic bottlenecks collaboratively, calling for institutionalized public-private partnerships to unlock scalable solutions.

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o highlighted Kisumu’s leadership in implementing the affordable housing program, positioning the county as a model for county-level delivery.

“Affordable housing in Kisumu is not just about shelter, it is a tool for equity, dignity, and economic revitalisation,” he said, adding, “We have embedded housing in our urban development strategy and partnered with LAPFUND, LAPTRUST, and the National Housing Corporation on large-scale projects.”

The Governor emphasised that counties must act as co-investors and enablers of the affordable housing vision by providing land, enabling infrastructure, and aligning legislative frameworks.

He called for seamless alignment between national and county governments to eliminate friction and accelerate delivery.

“The delivery of affordable housing requires a whole-of-government mindset anchored on institutionalized collaboration. When we align plans, budgets, and regulations, we unlock scale, efficiency, and investor confidence,” said Nyong’o.