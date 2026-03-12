×
Eastleigh traders accuse Nairobi kanjos of harassment

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Mar. 12, 2026
Traders in Eastleigh have raised alarm over persistent harassment and extortion by Nairobi City County enforcement officers

The matter has now been escalated to the County Assembly through Eastleigh North MCA Dabar Ahmed Adar for investigations.

The Ward Rep has formally requested a statement in the assembly seeking probe into the conduct of officers from the county’s Security and Compliance department. 

In the request addressed to the Chairman of Justice and Legal Affairs Jared Akama, the MCA said small-scale traders, hawkers, and businesses operating in Eastleigh had complained of repeated arrests and intimidation by county askaris

The traders claim county askaris enter shopping malls and target business operators for bribes, citing that those who don't comply are arrested and charged with compliance-related offences.

“Law-abiding traders are being frustrated,” the request states, noting that some business owners have been forced to shut down their operations due to what they describe as trumped-up compliance charges.

The MCA has asked the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee to investigate the criteria used by county inspectorate officers when arresting traders and confiscating goods in Eastleigh. 

He also wants the committee to determine whether disciplinary action should be taken against the Acting Chief Officer if the allegations of harassment are confirmed.

Further, the committee has been asked to clarify what measures the County Executive and the Office of the County Attorney have taken in response to what the MCA described as “unending complaints of harassment and extortion” by compliance officers in the area.

Kenya must urgently confront rising political radicalisation
