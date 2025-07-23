×
Nairobi mall bets on green design and tech to woo shoppers

By Manuel Ntoyai | Jul. 23, 2025
Rhapta Promenade Mall in Westlands, Nairobi. [Manuel Ntoyai, Standard]

A new retail and lifestyle hub in Nairobi's Westlands area is adopting green building practices and automated systems as competition tightens among the city’s malls.

The development includes open-air designs, natural lighting, locally sourced materials and low-VOC finishes, along with cashierless payment systems and automated parking.

Rhapta Promenade Mall has secured Carrefour and Aga Khan University Hospital as anchor tenants, with other occupants including The Chocolate Room, La Terrazza and Ikwetta, a leather goods brand.

“This is not just another shopping centre, it is a lifestyle hub designed to reflect a conscious way of living,” said Imran Noorani, Chief Executive Officer of Rhapta Promenade Mall.

Noorani said the tenant mix targets Nairobi’s growing urban middle class, looking for practical services in environmentally sustainable spaces.

“There was a clear gap in the market for a centre that meets daily needs while using eco-friendly design,” added Noorani.

The project comes amid rising urbanisation in Kenya and a push for mixed-use developments. It enters a competitive retail market with Two Rivers Mall, Sarit Centre and Westgate operating in the same area.

Noorani said the development aims to integrate community activity, wellness services and retail while limiting environmental impact.

The retail hub is set to open to the public on August 1.

