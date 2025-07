Justice Lawrence Mugambi ruled that Capital Markets Authority condemned former Sanlam Investment Ltd (SIL) CEO Kennedy Muriithi Riungu unheard. [File, Standard]

The High Court has ordered the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to pay former Sanlam Investment Ltd (SIL) CEO Kennedy Muriithi Riungu Sh7.5 million for blocking his move to Gengis Capital and Mayfair Asset Managers Ltd.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi, in his judgment, said that the industry regulator condemned Muriithi without offering him a chance to be heard.