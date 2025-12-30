×
Gideon Moi urges leaders to safeguard Jirongo's legacy

By Mary Imenza | Dec. 30, 2025

Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi during the funeral service of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo in Lumakanda, Kakamega County, on December 30, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi has called on leaders and the public to safeguard the family and legacy of the late former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, urging unity among the Luhya community.

Speaking during Jirongo’s burial in Lumakanda on Tuesday, Moi acknowledged the late politician’s complex life, noting that while it had both good and difficult moments, his enduring legacy is what truly matters.

“We did everything with Jirongo, both good and bad, but what is important today for me is his legacy, because he was a trustworthy person, a true friend who stood by his friends through thick and thin,” Moi said.

“We know there is life after death. We all need to protect the Jirongo family because that is what truly matters.”

The Kanu chairman also thanked Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for committing to protect Jirongo’s property in Nairobi, saying such support is vital for the family.

He further revealed the late MP’s wish for Luhya unity and urged the community to value cohesion.

Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula during the funeral service of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo in Lumakanda, Kakamega County, on December 30, 2025. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

“Don’t be like an elephant that doesn’t know its own strength. Your unity will shake this country, and I tell you this for free,” he said.

Moi also highlighted Jirongo’s optimism for the future, quoting him as saying, “2026 will be a game changer,” and encouraged leaders and the community to carry forward his vision.

