Traffic officers arrested in festive-season anti-bribery sweep

By Mike Kihaki | Dec. 30, 2025
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission [EACC] headquarters, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has intensified its festive-season campaign against bribery, arresting traffic police officers in Murang’a and Mtwapa over allegations of soliciting and receiving bribes from motorists on major highways.

In Murang’a town, EACC officers arrested Police Constable Kelvin Mwangi of the Murang’a Traffic Base after a targeted surveillance operation on the busy Kenol-Murang’a Road.

The operation followed multiple public complaints alleging rampant bribery by traffic officers, especially during the holiday period when traffic volumes rise.

A search of Mwangi led to the recovery of Sh6,450 in denominations of Sh50, Sh100 and Sh200, which investigators believe was collected within about two hours.

His colleague, identified as Police Constable Mathew Osike, reportedly fled the scene and is being pursued by investigators.

“The arrest followed sustained intelligence-led surveillance after members of the public raised concerns about persistent extortion of motorists along the highway. The recovered cash is believed to be proceeds of corruption,” EACC said in a statement.

Mwangi was escorted to the EACC Central Regional Offices and later booked at Nyeri Police Station. He was released on cash bail pending the completion of investigations and a possible prosecution.

The anti-graft agency officers also intercepted another suspected bribery collection point on the Kerugoya-Kutus Road near the Bekam area. Traffic officers reportedly fled into nearby bushes after spotting the officers, abandoning official police attire at the scene.

Separately at the Coast, another Police Corporal, identified as Haroun Mazera of the Mtwapa Traffic Base was arrested for allegedly soliciting bribes from motorists on the Mombasa–Malindi Highway. Officers recovered Sh13,750 in various denominations, suspected to have been collected from motorists.

The commission said the arrests are part of a nationwide crackdown on corruption on major roads during the festive season, when increased travel heightens motorists’ vulnerability to bribery demands.

“We are scaling up intelligence gathering and surveillance to ensure accountability and integrity in essential public services,” it said

