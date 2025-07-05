Keeping your coils hydrated in the cold weather (Photo: iStock)

If your natural hair seems to shrink the moment you step outside, you're not alone. The biting cold and unpredictable rain can be incredibly unforgiving to 4C natural hair.

During the colder months, moisture loss accelerates due to various factors, not to mention the frizz-inducing nature of constant mist and rain.

Without proper care, hair can quickly become brittle, leading to breakage, tangles and a dull appearance that no amount of styling can mask.

To combat this dryness, establish a consistent moisturising routine with these tips:

The power of layering: Water is the ultimate hydrator. Applying it in combination with nourishing butters or oils like shea butter, avocado oil, or castor oil helps seal in moisture and create a protective barrier against the elements. Layering products, commonly known as the LOC (liquid, oil, cream) or LCO method, can make a significant difference in maintaining hydration, depending on your hair's specific needs and how it responds.

Deep conditioning is a must: Now, more than ever, deep conditioning becomes critical because of the damp, rainy weather. You'll want to schedule weekly deep conditioning treatments with products that contain humectants like honey or glycerine, which help attract and retain moisture. However, a word of caution: high humidity can sometimes cause these ingredients to draw excess moisture from the air, leading to frizz. So, balance is key. Opting for protein-moisture balanced masks can provide strength while keeping your strands wonderfully supple.

Embrace protective styling: Protective styles play a major role in preserving moisture. Styles like twists, braids, or cornrows not only minimise manipulation but also shield your ends from the harsh elements. For professional women who prefer a sleeker, more elegant appearance, wigs or weaves can be fantastic options. Just remember to continue moisturising the hair underneath, paying particular attention to your scalp.

Your night-time ritual: When it comes to your night-time routine, it's best to invest in a satin head scarf or pillowcase. This will help minimise friction and prevent moisture loss while you sleep, keeping your coils happy and hydrated for the day ahead.